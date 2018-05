The Monroe County Courthouse is back open after it had to be evacuated due to reports of a bomb threat. Officials say nothing was found inside the courthouse and it is safe to go back in. The blocked off streets in downtown Stroudsburg are also back open. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/I1j4GLVX8l — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) May 7, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg has reopened after threats.

Crews cleared out the courthouse before noon Monday after reports of a threat, according to county officials.

Officials said nothing was found and people were allowed back inside.

Several streets in the area were blocked off. They have been reopened.

The Luzerne County Courthouse was also evacuated Monday morning.

Developing story; check back for updates.