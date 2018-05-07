Measles Scare in Central Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a person with a confirmed case of measles was traveling through central Pennsylvania last Wednesday and made stops in Snyder and Lycoming Counties.

The Department of Health is asking customers and employees who may have been exposed to the disease to keep alert for symptoms.

The person traveling through our area is from Italy and stopped at two places -- Weaver's Farm Market in Port Trevorton and Wegmans in Williamsport.

Measles is a highly contagious yet vaccine-preventable disease that affects the lungs.

The person from Italy was traveling on a tour bus with a group coming from Niagara Falls and headed Washington D.C.

According to the Department of Health, the bus made a stop at the Wegmans in Williamsport between noon and 3 p.m.

People who are susceptible to measles may get sick if they were in the same room as the traveler, even up to two hours after the tour bus left.

"It causes a rash, high fever, chills, along with red eyes, conjunctivitis, and a very bad cough. It typically lasts anywhere from three to seven days," said Dr. Rutul Dalal.

Dr. Rutul Dalal from UPMC Susquehanna tells Newswatch 16 those symptoms normally appear one to three weeks after exposure. He also says many of the people who may have been exposed to measles in our area were likely vaccinated at a young age and have no reason to worry.

"If you're not immunocompromised, if you're not pregnant, and if your infant is more than 12 months of age, you need not worry about it," said Dr. Dalal.

According to Wegmans, the company is working with the Department of Health, also saying, "we placed automated phone calls to customers that used a shopper's club card at the store on the afternoon of May 2 and may have been exposed to measles."

The bus also made a stop along Route 11 and 15 north at a farm market in Port Trevorton.

The owners of this business tell us there was concern from neighbors they are also working with the Department of Health.

"If not treated in time or not caught in time, it can also cause meningitis which is a brain infection and pneumonia," said Dr. Dalal.

People who think they have measles and didn't get a vaccination should call the Department of Health or reach out to their doctor.