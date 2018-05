× Counselor at Treatment Center Accused of Sex Assault

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Carbon Co. — A woman is charged with sexually assaulting a child in Carbon County.

Police say Shaniqua Stackhouse, 25, of East Stroudsburg, had sexual contact with a resident at Concern Treatment Unit for Boys near Lehighton, between January and March of this year, while she was a staff member at the facility in Carbon County.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Stackhouse.