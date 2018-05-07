Central Columbia vs Mt. Carmel Area baseball

Posted 10:42 pm, May 7, 2018, by

Mt. Carmel Area avenged an earlier 2-0 loss to Central Columbia, by beating the Blue Jays 11-1 to clinch a spot in the Heartland Conference Playoffs.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

