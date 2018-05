Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after they were thrown from a vehicle in Luzerne County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday along Route 93 near Nescopeck.

Troopers tell Newswatch 16 witnesses reported the Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving erratically, hit a guide rail, and went sideways before the driver and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.