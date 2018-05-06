Model Train Expo in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People came together in Scranton to honor the history of trains.

A train show was held Sunday afternoon at the Electric City Trolley Museum.

Customers and vendors from around the country and even Canada turned out to display their model locomotives and even pick up some new ones as well.

Organizers and those attending the event were excited for a digital display from the oldest model train company in the world.

"They're putting on this digital demonstration, all the latest digital stuff, connected with model railroading because that's the future of this thing now. You can run it from iPhone. You can do all kinds of things with it," said Leo Nolan, owner of Nolan Rogers Train Shop.

Some people also took a look at Newswatch 16's train set from HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" while they were at the museum in Scranton.