Man Stabbed with Sword in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police say a teenager used a sword to stab a man in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers showed up at the scene on Scott Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday and found the 22-year-old man with a large cut to his stomach.

According to investigators, another man tried to stop officers from helping the victim.

There’s no word on the condition of that stabbing victim in Wilkes-Barre.