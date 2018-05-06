Kyle Petty Leads Annual Charity Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A famous face in the NASCAR world lead hundreds of bikers into our area Sunday afternoon as part of the 24th annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America event.

Petty stopped at Mt. Airy Casino where he carried out his mission of raising money and awareness for Victory Junction, a camp in North Carolina created by the Petty family for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

"It's really exciting. It's a great group of people. Just like I said, with the proclamation today, that's not mine. That's not Kyle's. That's that group of riders. They're the ones that give up their time. They're the ones that come out and help us raise money and raise awareness. They're just a great group of people," Petty said.

The week-long charity ride kicked off in Maine and will wrap up Friday in North Carolina.