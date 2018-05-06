× Department of Health Warns of Possible Measles Exposure in Central Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state Department of Health is warning people after an individual with measles visited two stores in Pennsylvania and may have exposed others to the disease.

The individual was on a tour bus traveling from Niagara Falls, New York to Washington, D.C. and stopped at two locations on May 2:

Wegman’s, 201 William Street, Williamsport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Weaver’s Farm Market, 8160 Susquehanna Trail (Route 15), Port Trevorton, from 2:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This traveler was diagnosed with measles, which can be highly contagious,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “However, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal. We encourage anyone who is unsure about the measles vaccination status, or believe they are experiencing symptoms, to contact their health-care provider or call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).”

The Department of Health said anyone who is susceptible to measles could get sick if they were in the same room as the individual as long as two hours after that person left those locations.

Measles is a highly contagious disease spread through coughing, sneezing, or contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person, the Department of Health said. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, and red, watery eyes and typically appear one to three weeks after infection.

For more information, visit the Department of Health website.