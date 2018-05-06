Community Supports Student Battling Cancer

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An eighth grade student at South Scranton Intermediate School felt love and support from his community Saturday night.

Back in January, Jalen Chandler was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

He has been going through intense chemotherapy treatments at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

At a fundraiser at the Ice Box in Scranton on Saturday, friends and family "Joined in for Jalen," raising money to help his family get back to a new normal.

"Amazing, unbelievable. Obviously, you see his smile. It makes him very happy," said Wynter Chandler, Jalen's mother.

Jalen was at the fundraiser Saturday night. He will return to Geisinger on Monday for his fourth and hopefully final chemotherapy treatment.

