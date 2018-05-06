× Color Run for Cancer Research

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People added a bit of color to their lives while raising money for cancer research in Luzerne County.

Plains Color Fun Run was held Sunday morning in Plains Township.

Runners made their way through the course while others had fun throwing colorful chalk on them.

It all came together as a way to honor Richard Musko, who lost his battle with cancer last month.

“It’s just a testament, especially to this community and all of the friends that you’ve made in this town, to really see them come together to fight cancer because who doesn’t want to do that?” said Nina Cinti of Plains Township.

More than 100 people took part in the event to raise money for cancer research.