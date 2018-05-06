Cherry Blossom Festival in West Pittston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- The cherry blossoms were in full effect for this annual festival in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the banks of the Susquehanna River in West Pittston for the second day of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

People brought their umbrellas and enjoyed some entertainment despite the wet weather.

"The crowds have been pretty good. There's been a lot of people. Today's a little drizzly, so it's going to keep a lot of people away, but it's still a pretty good crowd today," said Shawn Mankovich of Wilkes-Barre.

This is the 47th year for the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival in Luzerne County.