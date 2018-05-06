Cherry Blossom Festival in West Pittston

Posted 6:33 pm, May 6, 2018, by

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- The cherry blossoms were in full effect for this annual festival in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the banks of the Susquehanna River in West Pittston for the second day of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

People brought their umbrellas and enjoyed some entertainment despite the wet weather.

"The crowds have been pretty good. There's been a lot of people. Today's a little drizzly, so it's going to keep a lot of people away, but it's still a pretty good crowd today," said Shawn Mankovich of Wilkes-Barre.

This is the 47th year for the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s