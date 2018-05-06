Celebrating Jane Jacobs in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People in Scranton took part in Jane's Walk on Sunday.

Jane's Walk is named after Jane Jacobs, who was well known for protecting city neighborhoods.

Jacobs was born in Scranton and went on to pave the way for activism in urban planning.

The walks are held every year during the first weekend in May to celebrate Jacob's birthday. They are a way to get people interested in the neighborhoods in which they live.

"It's about old buildings and architecture, but it's about people. It's just about people coming together and saying we're all community members. We are all family. Let's co-exist," said architecture student Monica Wilder.

This was Scranton's first year taking part in Jane's Walk in Lackawanna County.