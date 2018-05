Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A bus and tractor-trailer crashed along Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County.

The wreck happened Sunday around noon in the northbound lanes of Interstate 380 in Roaring Brook Township near Moscow.

Two people were on the bus at the time and suffered minor injuries when it ended up in the median.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

There is no word what led up to the crash.