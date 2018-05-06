Armed Robbery at Gas Station in Waymart

Posted 6:17 pm, May 6, 2018, by , Updated at 06:16PM, May 6, 2018

WAYMART, Pa. -- State police are looking for the woman responsible for a violent armed robbery at a gas station in Wayne County.

Surveillance photos show the woman who troopers say hit the clerk in the head with a baton, flashed a gun, and then tied him up with duct tape at the Uni-Mart in Waymart.

It happened Sunday just after 4 a.m.

The robber took money and ran off into the woods.

The clerk was taken to the hospital to be treated for a cut to the head.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Honesdale at 570-253-7126.

