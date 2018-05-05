Ramp on North Cross Valley Expressway to Close for More Than a Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A major construction project could cause headaches for drivers in part of Luzerne County.

PennDOT announced the southbound off ramp from the North Cross Valley Expressway (Route 309) in Plains Township (Exit 3) will be closed until at least the end of next summer.

Crews need to replace the ramp deck and parapets and also inspect and paint beams and girders.

PennDOT is putting detours in place following the North Cross Valley Expressway south to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard (Exit 2). Temporary signals have been installed. Turn left onto Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. Follow the River Street detour signs to the on ramp to the North Cross Valley Expressway (Route 309 north). Take Route 309 north to Exit 3 onto River Street.

The off ramp near Wilkes-Barre is expected to close Thursday, May 10.