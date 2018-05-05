Police Officers Go Fishing with Kids

Posted 6:58 pm, May 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:31PM, May 5, 2018

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police officers played fishermen at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County on Saturday.

The Back Mountain Police Association hosted its Kids Fishing Day. It's an opportunity for families and officers to fish together, but it has a bigger goal.

"So the kids aren't afraid of police officers, they're there to help. It's not just crime that's what he's afraid of," said Jessica Griffiths of Plains Township.

There were other activities for the kids as well as bikes for the winners of the fishing derby.

