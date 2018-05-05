Osterhout Library’s New Activity Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A library in Wilkes-Barre is turning the page on its old activity room for kids.

Newswatch 16 was there for the ribbon cutting of the new and improved children's activity room at the Osterhout Library on Saturday.

The new renovations were done by Team Bookworms, a project from Leadership Wilkes-Barre's class of 2018.

"That's what we wanted. We wanted it to go from a place where they had to be, to a place where they wanted to be," said Matthew Hinton, Leadership Wilkes-Barre.

Children's author Cynthia Post read to children at the Osterhout Library on Saturday.