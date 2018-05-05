× Troopers: Man Tried to Rape Woman at Bus Terminal in Broad Daylight

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Troopers arrested a man they say tried to rape a woman at a bus station in the Poconos in the middle of the afternoon.

State police say Hector Colon, 57, followed the woman to her vehicle at the Martz bus terminal in Delaware Water Gap Friday afternoon, lifted her dress, and groped her.

Investigators say Colon admitted he wanted to have sex with the woman.

He’s charged with attempted rape and other charges in Monroe County.