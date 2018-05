Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man is accused of sexually abusing a child in Scranton for five years.

Brian Mercado, 29, of Jessup was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful restraint/risk serious injury, and indecent assault.

Investigators say the victim was 6 years old when the abuse started.