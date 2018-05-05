Honoring Veterans in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Veterans' graves were tidied up thanks to members of the University of Scranton's ROTC program.

About 22 cadets spent the day Saturday replacing flags on graves at Cathedral Cemetery in west Scranton.

It's all part of a national effort to put flags on thousands of veterans' graves across the country before Memorial Day.

"It feels very nice. It's always a pleasure to give back to the community and especially those who have given so much for us. We've definitely appreciated all that they've done," said BC Owen Droze.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 about 15,000 flags have been replaced over the past couple weeks.