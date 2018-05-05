Free Adoptions at Animal Shelter in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- They practically emptied an animal shelter in Susquehanna County this weekend.

Newswatch 16 first reported about the free adoptions at True Friends Animal Welfare Center earlier in the week.

The Bissell Pet Foundation picked up the tab for 30 adoptions for both dogs and cats on Saturday.

As of Saturday afternoon, officials at the shelter said there were just four dogs left to be adopted.

"It's incredible. It feels really, really good. We are still vetting everyone, so a lot of these dogs we asked for a pre-approved application to come in before the event so people that were already approved could come in, pick their dog, and go," said Marci Zeiler.

The event was such a success, True Friends is extending the free adoptions all this week.