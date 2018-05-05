Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's Derby Day at the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono and hundreds of people came dressed up to watch and place bets on the Kentucky Derby.

It's been a busy, beautiful day at the Downs. Saturday morning there were 10 harness races and there are 13 more scheduled to follow the Kentucky Derby.

The Downs does not charge to get in and allows people to place bets on the Kentucky Derby.

Another big draw is the Run for the Roses Hat Revue, a derby hat competition that gives people the opportunity to win up to $350 as they compete in five categories.

We spoke with some people at the track looking to take home a win with their elaborate headpieces.

"I've actually been doing the contest since 2012 with my family, and I wanted to do something really extravagant and crazy this year, so I thought unicorns and rainbows," said Teresa Wasiluk of Wilkes-Barre.

"The hat I started about a week ago. I wanted to do a horse theme. Look at the back. It's a horseshoe with a horse in the middle and then I wanted to go retro. It's all about the horse. It's all about that four-legged athlete," said Nancy Dopko of Plymouth.

The fan favorite, Justify, won the 2018 Kentucky Derby, which was run just before 7 p.m.