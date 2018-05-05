Deadly Fire in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is dead after his mobile home was destroyed by flames.

Firefighters in Lycoming County fought flames at a mobile home park near Muncy Saturday morning.

Officials say that fire claimed the life of the only person who lived there.

A charred wooden frame is all that's left of the mobile home along Odell Road in Fairfield Township.

Officials say they were called just before 8 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames. The siding on a neighbor's trailer even melted from the heat.

"I heard a hiss sound coming from the kitchen there, and I look out the window and I could see smoke coming out of the trailer down here. Next thing I know the flames just started pouring out the side windows," said neighbor Jim Steele.

"I come out and stuff and all the fire trucks were here, and they were pumping the water to it," said John Steele.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 they believe the fire originated in the living room of the home.

The coroner identified the victim as Richard A. Wysocki, 47, from Cutchogue, New York but living at the home in Lycoming County. The cause of death was due to extensive burn trauma and smoke inhalation.

Neighbors say they heard a loud boom while the trailer was on fire. Investigators say that was most likely the man's oxygen tanks exploding in the fire.

People who live nearby say Wysocki was a quiet, kind neighbor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.