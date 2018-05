Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- It was a living history lesson on the civil war today in Bloomsburg.

Re-enactors demonstrated infantry and artillery of the Civil War era at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Saturday.

People also got a glimpse of what woodworking and making food were like during the war.

It's all part of the History Comes Alive Weekend.

The civil war re-enactment continues Sunday at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.