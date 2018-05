Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There was a pretty big buzz behind one event in Union County.

People from up and down the east coast converged on Brushy Mountain Bee Farm near New Columbia on Saturday for Bee Day.

Roughly 1,000 people were on hand as bees got set up in their new hives.

There were also demonstrations for first-time beekeepers as well as people who've been doing it for a while.