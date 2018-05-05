A Night Fit for a King

Posted 11:55 pm, May 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:49PM, May 5, 2018

OREGON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a surprise fit for a king at a high school in Wayne County.

Alex Jachens, a Honesdale High School senior with special needs, was named prom king Saturday night.

Honesdale High School's principal tells Newswatch 16 Jachens' attitude made him the top vote-getter from his fellow students.

"Alex brings a lot of strengths to Honesdale High School and a lot of gifts that he's able to share with all of us, and really, it makes it all better," said Principal Chris Pietraszewski.

Jachens also shared a special dance with the prom queen.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s