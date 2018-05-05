A Night Fit for a King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREGON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a surprise fit for a king at a high school in Wayne County.

Alex Jachens, a Honesdale High School senior with special needs, was named prom king Saturday night.

Honesdale High School's principal tells Newswatch 16 Jachens' attitude made him the top vote-getter from his fellow students.

"Alex brings a lot of strengths to Honesdale High School and a lot of gifts that he's able to share with all of us, and really, it makes it all better," said Principal Chris Pietraszewski.

Jachens also shared a special dance with the prom queen.