Warm Weather Brings Out Campers in Carbon County

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — The sight of groomed sand on the beach at Mauch Chunk Lake Park near Jim Thorpe is welcoming to folks eager to get the summer season started.

The Winter family from Philadelphia say it’s about time because the Winters are ready for spring.

“Beautiful weather!” said Donna Winter. “I think it’s really getting everyone pumped up to get out, get outdoors.”

The park is open for camping and plenty of guests will be staying at the park this weekend.

Younger guests including 8-year-old twins Scarlett and Grace Winter are more than ready to have some fun in the sun.

“It was really cold this winter and I think it’s better in summer because it’s a time where you can go swimming at the beach and all of that,” Scarlett said.

“I really like it,” Grace said. “I like how you can go for walks.”

Because of the extended cold weather, it took a little longer than normal to get the campground and cabins ready for the summer season. Park rangers say that work is almost done and they are ready to start welcoming guests.

Dave Horvath is the park director and says while they do have a few guests staying this weekend, the season will really ramp up Memorial Day weekend.

“We are really anxious to get started this year. It’s been a long winter and it kind of hung around for a long period of time into April. We had snow here in April and the cold temperatures and everyone is just anxious to get out,” said Horvath.

Activities are scheduled for this weekend at the park including “Safety Day” scheduled to begin Saturday at 10 a.m.