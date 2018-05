Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- People showed up to celebrate Star Wars Day, May 4th, at PNC Field in Moosic on Friday night.

Dressed in costumes of their favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away folks turned out to take in the RailRiders game.

Special Star Wars night jerseys were auctioned off to benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

Kids were able to try to dunk their favorite villain, Darth Vader, in the dunk tank as well at the ballpark in Lackawanna County.