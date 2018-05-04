The precursor to Districts and States are the local Relays. The Schuylkill Relays at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Pottsville brought out some good times on a sultry spring day.
Schuylkill Relays
-
Pottsville Boys Advance To Schuylkill League Title Game
-
Jordan Relays
-
Pottsville at North Schuylkill girls basketball
-
Blue Mountain Tops Lourdes Regional In Schuylkill League Semifinals
-
Pottsville vs Blue Mountain boys basketball
-
-
Blue Mountain advances to Schuylkill League final
-
Pottsville Man Charged with Attempted Homicide
-
Schuylkill County Police Rescue Driver After Car Ends Up in a Creek
-
Home Destroyed by Flames in Pottsville
-
Live Shot From Orwigsburg In Schuylkill County: Pottsville at Blue Mountain Basketball
-
-
Dog Shot in Face in Schuylkill County
-
Flames Damage Rowhome in Pottsville
-
Pottsville Police Investigating Recent Overdoses