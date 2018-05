× Robber Who Hit Tannersville Bank Sent to Prison

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Columbia County who pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in the Poconos has a been sentenced to prison.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Justin Weist, 26, of Berwick, to 33 months behind bars.

In February 2017, authorities say Weist walked into the First National Bank branch in Tannersville and showed the teller a note.

Weist got his hands on about $1,800 but officers captured him before he could flee.