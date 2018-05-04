× Ray of Light Awards 2018

Ray of Light Awards: Central Pennsylvania H.S. Theatre Honors

It’s the 10th Annual Ray of Light Awards!!

Join us in the theatre, then on WNEP2, for the best-of-the-best in high school stage productions! 25 productions from 16 area schools are hoping to grab a hold of their own Ray of Light! The event is conceived, adjudicated and produced by Williamsport’s Community Theatre League.

Event: Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Community Arts Center, Williamsport

Broadcast: Tuesday, June 5, 2018 on WNEP2 at 8pm

THE EVENT:

Saturday, May 19, 2018: the gala event begins at 12:30pm with the Red Carpet Arrival. All participating high schools will strut their stuff as they arrive at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport. Then, at 2:00pm sharp, the curtain rises on the Ray of Light Awards: 21 awards will be revealed and presented. Live the tension and excitement as the “Best of…” awards are presented by the Community Theatre League.

Click Here for a list of the nominees.

Join us again after the event for a look at some performances and the award winners.

THE BROADCAST:

Tuesday, June 5, 2018: All of northeastern and central Pennsylvania is treated to the awards ceremony and performances on WNEP2. Airtime is: 8:00pm.

WHAT’S IT ALL ABOUT?

When high school students hit the stage across our area, the audience hushes, the curtain rises, and the lights go up. As the show begins, the butterflies turn to excitement and the scene comes alive! The students, through a whole host of theatrical resources, will evoke joy, sadness, excitement and most of all awe.

In central Pennsylvania, excellence on stage is recognized in the form of the Ray of Light Awards, presented by the Community Theatre League of Williamsport.

The goal of the awards: recognizing the efforts of area schools while honoring the memory of a man who made theatre a major part of his life, Mr. Ray Phillips.

Come out to the Community Arts Center, and then watch it all over again on WNEP2.

For tickets, visit the CAC box office, www.caclive.com, or call (570) 326-2424. Adults: $15; Students: $10.

RETURN FOR UPDATES ON NOMINEES, PICTURES, VIDEOS AND MORE!!

Special thanks to the Community Theatre League and Community Arts Center, Williamsport.

The event is sponsored in part by: the Pennsylvania College of Technology and by the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.