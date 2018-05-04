× Raising Money for Family Who Lost Home, Belongings to Fire

DANVILLE, Pa. — There’s an effort to help a family who lost everything to a fire in Montour County.

That fire, at their home near Danville Wednesday afternoon, devastated the family of four.

At Bason Coffee in Danville, workers were preparing coffee beans to take to the borough’s annual festival, Danville’s Spring Fling on Saturday.

Owner Brad Bason is looking forward to selling bags of his product because proceeds will raise money for his friend and fellow business owner Tom Dipasquale.

“Whether you purchase at our stand at the Spring Fling or here, we’re donating two dollars for every pound of coffee that people purchase,” said Bason.

Tom and Mary Dipasquale and their two children lost their home near Danville after it caught fire around four Wednesday afternoon.

No one was in the house at the time, however, their son was returning home from school and called 911.

Now the house and everything inside is destroyed.

Tom is the owner of D’s Clothier in downtown Danville and businesses here are now raising money for the family.

“We’re in the process of getting some jars out to the local businesses for people that want to be able to give a cash donation, there is a GoFundMe already available,” said Bason.

At Service 1st Federal Credit Union just outside Danville, Vice President of Marking Colleen Phillips says they’ve opened a special account for the family where people can make donations at any of their branches.

“They could write out a check to Service 1st and in the memo line put the family’s name and we will make sure that that money gets into the fund for them and if they’re a member of Service 1st Credit Union, they can actually donate through their online banking account,” said Phillips.

The family declined to talk on camera but wanted the community to know they are overwhelmed and grateful for all the support.

“It is an opportunity for us to be able to help him, he has helped so many other people, a chance for us to be able to give back and help him in his time of need,” said Bason.

A state police fire marshal attempted to investigate the fire on Thursday but couldn’t because the structure is unsound.

The Mahoning Township Fire Chief says an excavator is being brought Tuesday to aid the fire marshal.