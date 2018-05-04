× Purse Thief Tries, Fails to Outrun Former College Football Player Turned Cop

CARROLLTON, Tex. — Former Kansas State defensive back Kip Daily may have traded in his cleats for cuffs, but he continues to make big time plays.

Daily, a Carrollton Texas Police Department rookie, chased down and collared a purse thief Wednesday afternoon.

The department praised the officer’s effort – and speed – in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“We are all K-State fans at CPD today. A purse snatcher made the REALLY bad decision to run from rookie Officer Kip Daily this afternoon. See, what the bad guy didn’t know was that before he caught criminals, Daily caught interceptions as a Defensive Back for the Wildcats. Running is kind of what he does. We are glad he’s on our team now.”

Officer Daily was a defensive back for the Kansas State Wildcats in 2012 and 2013, recording 49 career tackles, according to USA Today.