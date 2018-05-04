× Prom Party for Life Skills Teens in Susquehanna County

KINGSLEY, Pa. — Prom season is upon us and special education students in Susquehanna County got together for a day of music, food, and fun.

In prom suits and dresses, close to 100 students walked through the doors at Mountain View for prom.

After a trip through the enchanted forest, students made a quick pit stop for pictures. Then it was time to party for students with intellectual disabilities at the annual life skills prom in Susquehanna County.

Students from schools across Susquehanna County, along with students from Lackawanna Trail School District, were able to show some cool moves on the dance floor, try all sorts of food, and even enjoy a magic show.

The prom gives students with disabilities a chance to celebrate the memorable milestone.

Kelly Richmond is a life skill teacher and tells Newswatch 16 this program helps students become more independent.

“It’s great to see them come in, and the smiles on their faces, and the opportunity to come in with their friends and start dancing,” Richmond said.

“The dancing, the hip-hop, the Macarena. We did the Macarena and it was awesome,” said prom queen Maria Barton.

“We are just having fun with food and drinks and dancing; all kinds of good stuff,” said Caleb Terwilliger.

As the school year winds down, students at this prom had a moment they will never forget.