Prettying Up Pittston With Some Traffic Tie-Ups

PITTSTON, Pa. — Traveling on South Main Street in Pittston can be a bit of a headache lately with rerouted traffic and delays as workers rip up curbs and sidewalks.

“It’s very busy, I’d like to see something done about the traffic in Pittston,” said Marie Griglock of Rock Street Music.

Pittston officials say the work is necessary; it is an extension of the city’s streetscape project, which has been completed on other parts of Main Street already.

When it is finished, city leaders promise newer, smoother sidewalks, curbs, trees and lighting.

“I think it’s taking time, but I think it’s worth it to make the city look pretty,” said Anthony Marshall of Pittston.

Business owners downtown agree.

“I went to Pittston Area so from what I remember, it’s a lot better now than it was before,” said Joseph Drahus of Vintage Vogue.

“This is the last section of Pittston that has to be done and I’m glad,” said Griglock.

Pittston officials say the whole project should take two months and though it may be frustrating, they tell people it will be worth the wait.