Marvel Universe LIVE: Inside Look

Your favorite Marvel characters aren’t just on the big screen anymore. Some superheroes have swooped into Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got an inside look at Marvel Universe LIVE on Friday.

Producers of the event say the show is “filled with action, thrills, and drama.”

It’s all underway this weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes runs through Sunday. The live show surrounds a “legendary battle to defend the universe from evil.”

The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man are just some of the characters set to entertain crowds in our area.

SHOWTIMES:

Friday: May 4 at 7 p.m.

Saturday: May 5 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday: May 6 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.