Hero High School Students Thanked

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some high school students in Luzerne County got a few special surprises Friday morning.

They saved their bus driver’s life two weeks ago when she had a problem with low blood sugar. Now, lots of people want to recognize them for it.

Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center students Ashton Strish, Joe May, and Sam Troy each received a scholarship to Quad A Driving Academy. They’re being called as heroes after saving their school van driver’s life.

“I honestly didn’t think I would get something like this. We just did what we thought we had to do,” said freshman Sam Troy.

Two weeks ago, the students were heading back to Northwest Area on Route 11 when their driver had a problem with low blood sugar.

“She started freaking out saying, ‘oh, I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.’ So we’re telling her to pull over so she can calm down and that’s when she started turning purple and she passed out,” said sophomore Joe May.

Joe May managed to take the wheel and stop the van.

The students then got the driver out of the van and called 911.

”She said we saved her life, she’s happy,” sophomore Ashton Strish recalled.

The driving school wanted to go the extra mile to thank these kids.

“When they leave, if they don’t have a license, they don’t get a job. So, they decided to put forth an effort to help support getting them a license,” said Quad A Driving Academy CEO Dave Ferenchick.

“It’ll help us a lot to get our license. We won’t have to go through the testing. We take lessons and once we’re done with them we just get our license,” said Strish.

But there’s no one who wanted to express gratitude more than Brenda Ceace.

“I want to thank them with all my heart for what they did, them saving me. they did a lot,” Cease said.

This was her first day back on the job since these three high school students jumped into action.

“It’s great what they’re doing for those kids. It really is. I’m happy that they are acknowledging them like they are,” Cease added.

Cease says in all her 16 years of driving, she’s never looked forward to work more than this day.