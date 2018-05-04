Heathrow Airport Wins Star Wars Day with Perfectly Themed Departure Board
LONDON — Looking to get away to Tatooine, Hoth or even the Death Star? If so, London’s Heathrow Airport has you covered.
May 4th is #StarWarsDay (May the “fourth” be with you, get it?) and Heathrow is getting in on the fun in the most amazing way.
The airport has posted departure times for some of the film franchise’s memorable locations.
The airport also posted the schedule on Twitter Friday morning:
“Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we’ve got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near… or far, far away?”
As expected, Star Wars fans were quick take to social media with their reactions.
The Alderaan joke seems to be a fan favorite.
Well played, Heathrow. Well played!
51.507351 -0.127758