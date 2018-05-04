× Heathrow Airport Wins Star Wars Day with Perfectly Themed Departure Board

LONDON — Looking to get away to Tatooine, Hoth or even the Death Star? If so, London’s Heathrow Airport has you covered.

May 4th is #StarWarsDay (May the “fourth” be with you, get it?) and Heathrow is getting in on the fun in the most amazing way.

The airport has posted departure times for some of the film franchise’s memorable locations.

OMG the departures board at @HeathrowAirport is AMAZING. I think the Alderaan flight, cancelled is SUPER BM lol. pic.twitter.com/ebFP51Xf5p — Trevor Henry (@RiotQuickshot) May 4, 2018

The airport also posted the schedule on Twitter Friday morning:

“Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we’ve got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near… or far, far away?”

Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near… or far, far away? #Maythe4th #MayTheFourth #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay 🌌🌟 pic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018

As expected, Star Wars fans were quick take to social media with their reactions.

The Alderaan joke seems to be a fan favorite.

The Alderaan joke hit me hard — Jeremy B (@jay_was_taken) May 4, 2018

I’m hysterical to the levels that I don’t even think Sue can sort. My Alderaan has been cancelled. It’s light years away and the next flight isn’t for a year — John (@KeaneJohn69) May 4, 2018

We apologise for the inconvenience John, We'll make sure next year we upgrade your ticket to board the star destroyer 😂😉#MayThe4thBeWithYou — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018

Departures from Heathrow- 19.45 Death Star 🤣😂 https://t.co/G102TWiuse — Wylie (@wyliedunn1) May 4, 2018

Dum-dum, dum-de-de dum dum, dum-de-de dum dum, dum-didy dum! It's Star Wars day! Even Heathrow is celebrating #MayThe4thBeWithYou https://t.co/Ye1DH4dEsH — Craig Buckler (@craigbuckler) May 4, 2018

Well played, Heathrow. Well played!