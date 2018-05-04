Heathrow Airport Wins Star Wars Day with Perfectly Themed Departure Board

Posted 11:06 am, May 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:05AM, May 4, 2018

PHOTO: Twitter / Heathrow Airport

LONDON — Looking to get away to Tatooine, Hoth or even the Death Star?  If so, London’s Heathrow Airport has you covered.

May 4th is #StarWarsDay (May the “fourth” be with you, get it?) and Heathrow is getting in on the fun in the most amazing way.

The airport has posted departure times for some of the film franchise’s memorable locations.

The airport also posted the schedule on Twitter Friday morning:

“Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we’ve got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near… or far, far away?”

As expected, Star Wars fans were quick take to social media with their reactions.

The Alderaan joke seems to be a fan favorite.

Well played, Heathrow. Well played!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s