Dallas Sprinter Samantha Mazula

Dallas Senior sprinter Samantha Mazula set a school record in the 200 this week running 25.6.  Recently Sam finished second to State Champion Breana Gambrell of Athens in the 100 during an Invitational at Wyalusing.  District and States are around the bend for Mazula.

