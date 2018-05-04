Dallas Senior sprinter Samantha Mazula set a school record in the 200 this week running 25.6. Recently Sam finished second to State Champion Breana Gambrell of Athens in the 100 during an Invitational at Wyalusing. District and States are around the bend for Mazula.
Dallas Sprinter Samantha Mazula
-
Allentown Central Catholic vs Dallas boys basketball
-
Dallas Ten Runs Wyoming Valley West 14-4
-
Sam Zalepa Finds Early Success in Powerlifting
-
Crestwood vs Dallas basketball
-
Pittston Area vs Dallas Track and Field
-
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Dallas boys basketball
-
Penn State Blue White Game
-
Abington Heights Beats Dallas for 7th Straight District Title
-
Willy Evanitsky on winning States
-
Dallas @ Pittston Area girls basketball
-
-
Wyoming Area vs Dallas girls basketball
-
Joey Parsons Dunk For Dallas
-
Thomas Schultz Switches Schools and Sports in the Spring