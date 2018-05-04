Handcuffed Man Flees Utah Courtroom, Jumps Off Second Story Balcony

Probably something NOT to do after you’re arrested and handcuffed.
A man in Utah jumped off a second floor courthouse balcony after running from a courtroom Wednesday and it was caught on camera.
Officials say 35-year-old Christopher Clay Rudd was making an appearance for violating the terms of a court mandated drug treatment program.
At one point in the video, he abruptly gets up and runs out of the courtroom.
He then jumped over a railing and crashed to the floor near the entrance of the courthouse, where officers were waiting.
According to police, he is hospitalized with a broken leg, pelvis, and a fractured skull.
Authorities say it’s not clear if he was attempting to escape or trying to hurt himself.
Rudd could face more charges stemming from the incident.