Handcuffed Man Flees Utah Courtroom, Jumps Off Second Story Balcony

Probably something NOT to do after you’re arrested and handcuffed.

A man in Utah jumped off a second floor courthouse balcony after running from a courtroom Wednesday and it was caught on camera.

Officials say 35-year-old Christopher Clay Rudd was making an appearance for violating the terms of a court mandated drug treatment program.

At one point in the video, he abruptly gets up and runs out of the courtroom.

He then jumped over a railing and crashed to the floor near the entrance of the courthouse, where officers were waiting.

According to police, he is hospitalized with a broken leg, pelvis, and a fractured skull.

Authorities say it’s not clear if he was attempting to escape or trying to hurt himself.

Rudd could face more charges stemming from the incident.