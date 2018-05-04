Handcuffed Man Flees Utah Courtroom, Jumps Off Second Story Balcony

Posted 3:12 pm, May 4, 2018, by

Probably something NOT to do after you’re arrested and handcuffed.

A man in Utah jumped off a second floor courthouse balcony after running from a courtroom Wednesday and it was caught on camera.

Officials say 35-year-old Christopher Clay Rudd was making an appearance for violating the terms of a court mandated drug treatment program.

At one point in the video, he abruptly gets up and runs out of the courtroom.

He then jumped over a railing and crashed to the floor near the entrance of the courthouse, where officers were waiting.

According to police, he is hospitalized with a broken leg, pelvis, and a fractured skull.

Authorities say it’s not clear if he was attempting to escape or trying to hurt himself.

Rudd could face more charges stemming from the incident.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s