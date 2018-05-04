Charity Dance Competition in Lycoming County

Posted 11:12 pm, May 4, 2018, by

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Folks turned out Friday evening to Leadership Lycoming's Dance The Night Away with Hope event.

The dance competition raises money for Hope Enterprises, a nonprofit that provides support for people with intellectual disabilities.

Seven Williamsport area business professionals were paired with a member of Hope Enterprise for the dance competition.

This was the second annual event with plans to do it all again next year.

Newswatch 16's Kristina Papa helped emcee the event in Williamsport.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s