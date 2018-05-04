Charity Dance Competition in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Folks turned out Friday evening to Leadership Lycoming's Dance The Night Away with Hope event.

The dance competition raises money for Hope Enterprises, a nonprofit that provides support for people with intellectual disabilities.

Seven Williamsport area business professionals were paired with a member of Hope Enterprise for the dance competition.

This was the second annual event with plans to do it all again next year.

Newswatch 16's Kristina Papa helped emcee the event in Williamsport.