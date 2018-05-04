× Barn Destroyed, Farm Animals Die in Fire

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn was destroyed and several farm animals were killed when fire swept through the place in Wyoming County Friday morning.

It broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Blacksmith Drive in Falls Township.

Fire crews said the barn was a “ball of fire” when they arrived.

The assistant fire chief six piglets in the barn were killed. All the other cows, calves, and pigs were able to get out.

No one was hurt.

The chief said the fire is not considered suspicious.