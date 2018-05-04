16 To The Rescue: Collette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Collette is a 6-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound with Northeast Pa Pet Fund and Rescue.

She's recovered from surgery to remove a cancerous mass; now she's cancer-free and ready for a couch to call her own.

"She just wants to hang out and watch soap operas all day and eat bonbons.

Collette is extremely mellow, not much of a barker, and can be a bit stubborn.

"She walks very slow until she sees a snack and then she runs like the wind. I could get her to do anything if I had a snack or a cookie. She will go anywhere. She will do anything for a treat," said director Shannon Ceccoli.

There is a perk to this pooch. She adores cats and gets along famously with other dogs.

The ideal home for her is a laid-back one to fit her lounging lifestyle.

"She's so sweet, so mellow, and so chill, I do think she would do better with older kids that aren't going to climb on her to pull her ears and things like that."

In her foster home, Collette continues to learn what it's like to be a dog.

"She is discovering toys and she's discovering comfy beds," Ceccoli said. "That's a nice feeling to see the recognition of how to play and things like that. I don't think she ever had that before."

It's the little things in life that matter to Collette and the rescue hopes that her future family can show her a little more.

"She's sweet, she's mellow, low maintenance, loves to eat. She loves to eat. That's what I want them to know. She will dine with you at any time."

If you are interested in adopting Collette, contact Northeast PA Pet Fund and Rescue.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com



A cat that was set to be featured on this week's 16 To The Rescue segment has already been adopted.

June Bug was residing at the SPCA of Luzerne County, but someone saw the 30-second promo featuring his upcoming story and couldn't wait for the story to actually air.

June Bug was adopted Thursday and now has a forever home.