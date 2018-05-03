Cabot Oil and Gas getting ready to ramp up natural gas production in the northern tier, congressman Tom Marino suing a mom and son for defamation and political ads are some of the topics in this edition of Talkback 16. We begin with callers discussing the babysitter charged with killing a baby in Schuylkill County.
Talkback 16: Babysitter Charged in Baby Death
-
Talkback 16: Child Endangerment, March for Our Lives, Phone Books
-
Talkback 16: Pennsylvania Roads and Rising Gas Prices
-
Talkback 16: Missing Dog, Dangerous Streets
-
Talkback 16: Sentence for Baby’s Death, Potholes
-
Talkback 16: Gun Control Debate
-
-
Talkback 16: Pit Bull Shot
-
Talkback 16: Banning Tobacco On Campus
-
Talkback 16: Dog Shot, Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: Work Zone Crash, Phillies Scores, Spring Snow
-
Talkback 16: Fraternity Death, Missing Nun, National News
-
-
Talkback 16: Dog Shot by Police, An Inconvenient Time
-
Talkback 16: Gun Violence, Veteran Memorial Theft, Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Work Zone Crash