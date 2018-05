Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Families caught up with some of their favorite superheroes Thursday night at Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes.

Kids were able to see their favorites, including Spiderman and more than a dozen of Marvels other superheroes, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Marvel Universe Live runs through Sunday in Luzerne County.