× Power to Save: Solar Power Upgrades

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pocono Raceway has a 25-acre solar farm and thanks to that, the track hasn’t had a power bill since May of 2010.

“When you look at it from above, it looks like a lake if you see if from the right angle,” said Ben May, the Pocono Raceway president.

“The power it produces covers the entire needs of the raceway. We don’t save the power so it goes back to the grid to the tune of 800 to 1,000 homes,” said May.

With all the excess power, the raceway officials were able to install a total of 73 – 50 amp hookups for RV campers to plug into.

New to the trackside camping locations at Pocono Raceway are some white pedestals. The pedestals are great news for campers because now they can get the power they need for their RV’s and all the power generated is done in a sustainable way.

“We had the opportunity to take our trackside spots. 55 spots between turns two and three and install power, water,” said May.

18 new spots, called 50 Amp Camp, will be installed in the infield near the LED video board.

“You have prime viewing of the boards and you have power and water for those 18 spots as well,” May said.

The solar-powered hookups are just a part of a major sustainable goal for the raceway.

“One of our big goals is diversion. We want to divert 75% of the waste here away from the landfills.”

May tells Newswatch 16 the raceway diverted 55% of waste away from landfills last race season and thinks that goal of 75% is within reach this season thanks to a new paper towel compost program.

“Our goal is to do what we can to make sure we’re progressing, we’re doing the right things for this community, for this environment, for who knows – another 100 years. Long past my time,” said May.