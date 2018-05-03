Police: Dad Leaves Baby with Toys R Us Employee and Leaves Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- City police said a dad asked a Toys R Us employee to watch his baby for a moment on Wednesday evening, but the father walked off and never came back.

“I can't believe someone can do that to their kids! Their own kids,” Shopper Vinay Kantheti of Kingston said.

Authorities said the man came into the store on Kidder Street around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He allegedly asked an employee to watch his baby and walked off.

Police describe the baby as an infant. It is now in the custody of the Luzerne County Children and Youth. Police have not said how old the child is or if it is a boy or a girl.

Police are still looking for that dad. They have not released any information about whether they know who that dad is, if he is from our area, or what the dad looks like.

Toys R Us employees did not want to talk to Newswatch 16 on camera but said they were upset all of this happened.

Shoppers said at least the baby was left in a public place where someone would do the right thing.

“It's better for the kid because if not this place, they could've left the kid somewhere else. So that's obviously dangerous for the kid. I'm glad it is in safe hands now,” Kantheti said.