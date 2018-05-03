Pittston Area vs Dallas Track and Field

Posted 7:23 pm, May 3, 2018, by

Dallas welcomed Pittston Area in H.S. Track and Field action.   Dallas edged the Lady Patriots in girls track, while the Patriots pushed ahead in boys track.

