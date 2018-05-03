× Philadelphia Airport Employee Stabbed to Death By Co-worker Inside Terminal

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A 35-year-old man stabbed his 28-year-old co-worker in the stomach inside the Philadelphia International Airport terminal, according to police.

A fight reportedly broke out between three employees of Worldwide Flight Services, a company contracted by Frontier Airlines to clean planes.

Police believe a box cutter was used in the stabbing.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect ran, but airport police caught him and took him into custody.

Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

No passengers were ever in danger and flights were not interrupted, according to police.